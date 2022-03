Dupont Circle’s Sunday farmers market is the biggest and busiest in Washington—and this spring, it’ll grow even further. FreshFarm, the DC-based nonprofit that was founded alongside the market’s opening in 1997, will launch a Thursday afternoon farmers market on Thursday, May 5. Plans are also underway to expand the popular Sunday market—adding a dozen or more new farmers and producers to the 75-deep roster—starting Sunday, April 3. Almost all of the newcomer will “self-identify from key groups historically excluded from agriculture,” according to FreshFarm representatives.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO