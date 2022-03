Crime Stoppers of Flint is asking for assistance locating a missing Flint, Michigan man. 38-year-old Don Juan Casanova Jackson lived in the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive with his wife in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan. On December 10, 2018, Don Juan left his home around 10:00 pm. He was driving his black 2005 Chevrolet Impala. When he didn’t return, his wife, family, and friends began calling and texting him with no response. His phone went straight to voicemail. His wife reported him missing on December 14, 2018, around 11:45 pm, reports MLive-The Flint Journal.

