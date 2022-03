HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A 33-year-old coal miner has died after an accident at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. James D. Brown, a roof bolter from Lynch with 13 years of experience, was 14,000 feet underground and an hour into his shift when a roof collapsed, according to the Kentucky Energy And Environment Cabinet.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO