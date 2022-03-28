ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Woman faces DUI charge for fatal Moline crash, police say

WQAD
WQAD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport woman has been charged in a Moline car crash that killed 69-year-old Gregory Blaser of Silvis back in January, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 4 p.m....

www.wqad.com

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WQAD
WQAD

8K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WQAD and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Cars
City
Silvis, IL
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Davenport, IA
Silvis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Moline, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
KWQC

Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the armed suspect in a standoff Sunday that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified 23-year-old Sean Gaylord of Rock Island as the armed man they negotiated with when they arrived at the 3700 block of Main Street around 11:22 a.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Vehicles#Wqad News
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
KOEL 950 AM

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Cars
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants faces additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances into Johnson County Jail

An Iowa City man arrested on warrants for meth and marijuana possession faces additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances into the Johnson County Jail. Police say a search warrant was executed on the Dewey Street residence of 26-year-old Marvin Wright on January 3rd. During the search, a bag of unknown pills was discovered. Drug chemistry reports indicated the pills, weighing about 12 and a half grams, were methamphetamine. An 18-gram bag of marijuana was also discovered, with a scale and tray containing marijuana residue.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy