March 13 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured as more than 70 cars were involved in a pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday, authorities said. A total of 73 vehicles were involved in the crash on State Route 581 in Cumberland County, about 30 miles south of the capital Harrisbrg, forcing authorities to shut down the highway for four hours to allow crews to clear the wreck, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said on Twitter.

