The 21st century has been terribly unkind to Indiana’s economy. Indeed, over the next few paragraphs I will lay out the case that it has been the worst two decades in the state’s economic history, and that prospects for the next two decades are even poorer. I write this because I believe our political debate about tax and spending would benefit from greater honesty about the subject. I also want to make clear that it is an...

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO