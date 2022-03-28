Gerds/Review: ‘Etty’ exudes of the power of theater

Out of all the Broadway shows I’ve seen over the years, I can honestly say that nothing beats Disney’s “The Lion King” in pure visual pageantry. From the moment Rafiki starts belting out the opening lines of “Circle of Life,” you know you are in for something special. That opening musical number alone was worth the ticket for theater-goers like me, who stared in awe as animals—ranging from zebras to antelopes—made their way down the aisles and across the main stage. Dazzled children sitting near me in the audience exclaimed to their parents, “Look at the elephant!” as the tall majestic beast made its way by our seats. The thunderous applause said it all.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO