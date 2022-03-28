ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Chandler man dies after two-vehicle crash in Henderson County

By From Staff Reports
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCORSICANA – A Chandler man is dead after injuries sustained when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on FM 317,...

