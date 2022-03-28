ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old boy dies at Atlanta hospital after car full of kids shot up south of Macon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
An 8-year-old who was shot during a drive-by shooting near Macon has died at an Atlanta hospital, according to the Macon Telegraph.

The shooting happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, identified as Jermarrion Cherry, was inside a car with some other children and an adult about to leave the home when a passing car fired multiple shots at a home and the car Cherry was riding in.

The adult had just stepped away from the car when the shots were fired, deputies said. Several young children were also inside the car.

Coroner James Williams told WGXA News that Cherry died at Children’s Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies have not released any details about potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2080.

Glenda McCarty
1d ago

It is so sad It's not the guns that kill it's the people who have the guns. They are the ones that need to go to jail. My heart goes out to the family that lost this child.

WarWithinUs2020–2024
1d ago

It’s time to take back our streets. Enough is Enough Every year it gets worse with no % of any of our cities getting better. Every city needs an organized Neighborhood Watch group , every group and every person armed. 🤬 😡

Cheryl.Arbon
1d ago

How many mothers have to bury their innocent babies? How much blood has to be spilled in the street? How many times does society have to experience these tragedies before the Social Justice Warriors even acknowledge the ongoing violence in the streets that is taking thousands of innocent lives in the black communities? Do the Black Lives of of the innocent men women and children caught in the Crossfire of the War on Law and Order and Common Decency Matter to the Activists in the Communities or only the small minority of the Black Lives taken by the police? Do they even care about this kind of senseless killing happening in cities across the country daily...or... are they only after a certain narrative politically that will give them publicity and help them raise more money? Seems that way more and more with every innocent life lost every day. The pandemic of escalating violence is as devastating as the inaction of BLM and the Activists of the Communities. R.I.P. to the latest victi

