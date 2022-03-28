8-year-old boy dies at Atlanta hospital after car full of kids shot up south of Macon

An 8-year-old who was shot during a drive-by shooting near Macon has died at an Atlanta hospital, according to the Macon Telegraph.

The shooting happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, identified as Jermarrion Cherry, was inside a car with some other children and an adult about to leave the home when a passing car fired multiple shots at a home and the car Cherry was riding in.

The adult had just stepped away from the car when the shots were fired, deputies said. Several young children were also inside the car.

Coroner James Williams told WGXA News that Cherry died at Children’s Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies have not released any details about potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2080.

