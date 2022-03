GALESBURG, Ill. — Beginning April 1, Knox County will conduct a countywide broadband survey to determine areas in the county with little-to-no internet access. "I think lots of people have realized all the problems that emerged over the years of COVID with inadequate broadband service. We have also realized that there are still substantial - particularly out in the rural areas - unserved or underserved areas of the county," Vice Chair of Knox County Board David Amor said.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO