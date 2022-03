PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the Zags may be out of the NCAA tournament, one unlikely team, one that most of America is rooting for now, is still in it. If you haven’t heard yet, the St. Peters men’s basketball team is shocking the world. The 15-seed that everyone expected to lose in the first round has made it all the way to the Elite Eight, and are just a win away from being the seventh double-digit seed to make it to the Final Four.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO