Leonia, NJ

Authorities: Man fatally stabbed woman in Leonia apartment

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has announced an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday in a Leonia apartment.

Authorities say Andrae Daniels, of Lodi, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Police received a 911 call Sturday around 9:59 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a residence in Leonia.

Officers arriving at the scene found Alicia A. Arnone, 35, deceased from an apparent stab wound.

An investigation revealed Daniels fatally stabbed Arnone, authorities say.

Daniels was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

