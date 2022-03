Leading non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea shared a video Tuesday confirming NFTs on a leading blockchain are headed to the platform. Here’s the latest. What Happened: In a post titled “the best kept secret in web3,” OpenSea confirmed Solana SOL/USD NFTs are coming to the platform in April. The news comes after months of rumors that OpenSea would add Solana and NFTs from other non-Ethereum blockchains.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO