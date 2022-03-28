Kentucky hospital hires new CEO

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 8:. 1. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. He'll step into his new role April 4. 2. David Fox was named CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Chris Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill., effective May 1. Mr. Klay will take over for Brandon Fish, who has been serving as interim president and CEO, according to a March 17 news release. Mr. Klay is president and CEO of HSHS...
Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital. an assistant chief nursing officer. 2. Fairfield, Calif.-based Northbay Healthcare. a vice president and chief...
As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
Highland District Hospital Vice President of Operations and COO Tim Parry will become president and CEO of the Hillsboro, Ohio-based hospital on April 15. Mr. Parry is stepping into the new position the same day the hospital's current president and CEO Randal Lennartz retires. Mr. Lennartz joined the critical access hospital 12 years ago and was named president and CEO in May 2016.
BANDON, Ore. - Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center's new CEO is in his third week. Raymond Hino started on February 28 and says he was drawn to the community being on the coast, much like his previous locale on the Northern California Coast. He's worked in healthcare leadership and...
HCA Healthcare North Florida Division has appointed Gabe Bullaro as CEO of HCA Florida Hospital, a 515-bed hospital in Pensacola. Mr. Bullaro, who served in various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare, will step into his new role April 4. He currently serves as CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.
Carol Wolfenbarger has left her role as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., according to a March 15 hospital statement shared with Becker's. Tonia Hale, CEO at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell as of March 4 after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure. Ms. Wolfenbarger had helmed Mission Hospital McDowell since 2015.
Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received a $50 million donation from the Lunder Foundation for healthcare education. The gift will support three initiatives: the Peter L. Slavin, MD Academy for Applied Learning in Health Care; the Lunder Learning Hospital; and the MGH Learning Endowment, according to a March 24 MGH news release.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new CEO has joined the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. After an extensive search, Jen Kilgore Webb, RN, MSN has been hired as the new CEO on Wednesday. Webb has served as the Interim CEO of the Free Clinic since the departure of former...
In February, Daniel Barchi, CIO of NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, told Becker's that health IT is 80 percent people, 15 percent process and 5 percent technology. We reached out to 10 CIOs from health systems across the country and asked them to share their formulas for successful health IT. Here's what they said:
Robert Whitaker was named CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based McKinley Christian Health Care Services. Mr. Whitaker will oversee the private, nonprofit health system, which includes Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital, effective April 15, according to a March 23 news release. He will be the hospital's first permanent CEO since September 2020. Don...
Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is. a post-acute population health consultant. 2. Holy Name...
Four oncology-related partnerships formed, advanced or renewed since March 16:. 1. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan have agreed to renew their strategic alliance, the systems said March 23. 2. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare has teamed up with artificial intelligence diagnostics company Ibex Medical Analytics to create a research...
The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
From a New York health system suing its insurer in an attempt to recoup losses to an Arkansas hospital sued for allegedly failing to protect patient information, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines. 1. New York health system sues insurer to recoup $228M in COVID-19 losses. Buffalo,...
The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors has announced Wednesday that Tim Parry, current chief operating officer and vice president of operations at Highland District Hospital, will succeed Randal Lennartz as president and chief executive officer of the organization upon the retirement of Lennartz on April 15, 2022. Lennartz served...
