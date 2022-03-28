ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAR Fire: Containment jumps to 68% despite wind concerns

By Mitchell Byars
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some concerns about winds, firefighters were able to reach 68% containment on the NCAR Fire on Monday, with even more favorable weather set to move in on Tuesday. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released the new containment number at 4:33 p.m. Monday. The fire had been at...

