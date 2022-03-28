Update: Paso Robles motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

– The California Highway Patrol released an update regarding the fatal collision that occurred on Saturday near Paso Robles. The CHP confirmed the details of the accident, adding that the motorcycle driver Oliver Raymond was riding an Aprilia, and the other driver involved was in a Honda Fit. She has also been identified as 79-year-old Nancy Sznejkowski, of Paso Robles.

According to CHP, on Saturday at 11:55 a.m., Sznejkowski was traveling eastbound on Peachy Canyon Road west of Old Settler Road at approximately 25 miles per hour. At the same time, Raymond was traveling westbound on Peachy Canyon Road at approximately 40 miles per hour. As the Honda began to enter a slight right-hand curve, the motorcycle rider began to lean into the curve and crossed over from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane. The motorcycle then went head-on striking the left-front of the Honda Fit. Subsequently, the motorcycle rider was ejected and went down an embankment. Simultaneously both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction while the motorcycle came to rest down the embankment as well. The Honda came to rest on its wheels facing in an easterly direction.

Raymond was transported via San Luis Ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 12:33 p.m.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected in this collision, says the CHP.

Original story posted March 28, 2022:

