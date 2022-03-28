ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Update: Paso Robles motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6i0X_0es0KS2a00

– The California Highway Patrol released an update regarding the fatal collision that occurred on Saturday near Paso Robles. The CHP confirmed the details of the accident, adding that the motorcycle driver Oliver Raymond was riding an Aprilia, and the other driver involved was in a Honda Fit. She has also been identified as 79-year-old Nancy Sznejkowski, of Paso Robles.

According to CHP, on Saturday at 11:55 a.m., Sznejkowski was traveling eastbound on Peachy Canyon Road west of Old Settler Road at approximately 25 miles per hour. At the same time, Raymond was traveling westbound on Peachy Canyon Road at approximately 40 miles per hour. As the Honda began to enter a slight right-hand curve, the motorcycle rider began to lean into the curve and crossed over from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane. The motorcycle then went head-on striking the left-front of the Honda Fit. Subsequently, the motorcycle rider was ejected and went down an embankment. Simultaneously both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction while the motorcycle came to rest down the embankment as well. The Honda came to rest on its wheels facing in an easterly direction.

Raymond was transported via San Luis Ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 12:33 p.m.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected in this collision, says the CHP.

Original story posted March 28, 2022:

Motorcyclist identified as 78-year-old Oliver F. Raymond of Paso Robles

– A Paso Robles motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with a vehicle in North County Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The collision occurred around noon Saturday on Peachy Canyon Road, west of Old Settler Road.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as 78-year-old Oliver F. Raymond of Paso Robles, was heading westbound on Peachy Canyon Road at approximately 40 mph when he reportedly leaned into a curve, crossed into the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into an oncoming Honda Fit going approximately 25 mph. Raymond was ejected from the motorcycle down an embankment. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, reports say.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 79-year-old woman from Paso Robles, was uninjured, reports say.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Big rig crashes into horse on I-5 in French Camp

The Latest – Tuesday, March 22 7:10 a.m. Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened, but the Mathews Road off-ramp is still closed. Original story below: FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crashed into an escaped horse on Interstate 5 in French Camp Tuesday morning, heavily impacting traffic in the area. According to the California […]
FRENCH CAMP, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Accidents
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Paso Robles, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nevada Appeal

Lyon detectives release video from disappearance of Naomi Irion

On Saturday, Lyon County detectives released video from the Fernley Walmart that shows a man they believe was involved in Naomi Irion’s March 12 disappearance. The search for Irion, who was last seen 5 a.m. March 12, has increased in size and scope to include law enforcement agencies from the local, state and federal levels.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KGET

Highway 58 closed in Tehachapi, at least 1 dead

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead as a result of a crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi. All eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down and diverted to Mill, according to CHP. Traffic is being diverted to Mill Street before being directed back onto Highway 58. Officials said one of the […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robles
YourCentralValley.com

2-year-old dies in suspected DUI crash: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a vehicle overturned in the Coalinga area Thursday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded Thursday to calls of a crash on Interstate 5 near 25th Avenue in Coalinga. Investigators determined that the vehicle driving southbound traveled off of the roadway into a dirt […]
COALINGA, CA
KGET

Man killed in Highway 58 accident identified

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, one man was killed in an accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 58 that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes. Gabino Perez Martinez, 51, was driving the semi-truck when he hit the center median of Highway 58 near Mill Street. The San Bernadino, Calif., resident was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dead after Bicycle Accident on South Main Street [Salinas, CA]

54-Year-Old Male Bicyclist Fatally Struck on Plaza Circle. According to the police, the crash occurred at South Main Street and Plaza Circle around 6:00 p.m. Investigators say that the bicyclist was riding his bike north on the southbound side of the road. There, a Ford F-250 pickup was making a left turn from Plaza Circle onto southbound Main Street, and hit the bicyclist in the process.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Aprilia
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for March 14-21

On March 14, Salvador Toralbernal, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Meadowlark and Starling Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver. On March 14, Ernesto Chavezvelasquez, 23,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Authorities remove over a dozen stolen cars from aqueduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Fort Tejon says officers and other agencies recently pulled over a dozen reported stolen vehicles out from the water of an aqueduct. According to a post on CHP Ft. Tejon’s Facebook page, CHP officers, KCSO and the California Department of Water Resources recovered 14 stolen vehicles out of the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy