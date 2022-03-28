ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels' Elvis Peguero: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Peguero was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. The pitcher failed to appear...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to the San Diego Padres

The Dodgers had some tough decisions to make during this Spring camp. With so many new names being added in, you knew that there were going to be some moves that fans didn’t love. That includes losing players that have been there for a while, and we lost one this week.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Optioned to Triple-A

Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Peraza was in major-league camp but unsurprisingly didn't make the Opening Day roster with only eight games at Triple-A under his belt. He spent most of 2021 at Double-A Somerset and hit. 294/.348/.466 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 79 contests.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Locked in as Opening Day shortstop

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher will open the season as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher is starting at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies and could continue to see reps at the keystone at various points during the upcoming season, but the Angels appear committed to deploying the 27-year-old primarily at the other middle-infield spot. Since Fletcher appeared in 20 games at shortstop in 2021, he should already have eligibility at the spot in most fantasy leagues in advance of the upcoming season, but if he doesn't, it likely won't be long before managers are able to keep him active at either middle-infield position. Though the dual-position eligibility improves Fletcher's fantasy outlook, Maddon's decision to appoint Shohei Ohtani as the Angels' full-time leadoff man is a negative development. Fletcher has mainly batted out of the either the No. 8 or No. 9 spot in the order this spring against both left- and right-handed pitching.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Slow spring thus far

Kelenic, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, is hitting .158 (3-for-19) with a double, an RBI and a run across seven exhibitions. Kelenic may be on the verge of snapping out of his funk, as he's...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Miguel Romero: Optioned to Las Vegas

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. Romero made two relief appearances this spring and allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks in two innings. He spent the entire 2021 campaign in Las Vegas and recorded a 6.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 74.2 innings across 28 appearances (13 starts).
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Misses bats in second outing

Ray was credited with the victory in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six. The left-hander held the Rangers at bay for the first four frames before yielding a pair of runs on a lineout and double by Charlie Culberson and Marcus Semien, respectively. Despite those stumbles, Ray once again missed plenty of bats, pushing his spring strikeout total to 11 over his first two Cactus League turns.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB

