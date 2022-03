Chavis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons. Chavis is competing for at-bats at several spots around the diamond this spring. He's struggled to a .228/.259/.386 line in 85 major-league games over the last two seasons, so he needs every chance he can get in Grapefruit League action to make his case for playing time. It's unclear if Saturday's setback will keep him off the field for an extended period.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO