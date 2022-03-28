ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Out with shoulder strain

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Coonrod is dealing with a strained right shoulder and won't be available for the start of the regular season, Todd Zolecki...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former All-Star righty

TAMPA — The Yankees continue to stockpile talent. They signed veteran righty-hander Shelby Miller to a minor-league deal and invited him to big-league spring training. Miller had a locker in the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon. “A guy that’s had success in the league,” manager...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ prospect opening eyes with fastball — and he’s from N.J.

TAMPA — Ron Marinaccio reached back and hit 95.9 mph — his fastest pitch of the night — and walked briskly off the mound. He’d just struck out the Blue Jays’ Will Robertson to end the ninth in a 7-6 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field, capping his second scoreless outing out of three in his initial big-league spring training.
MLB
NJ.com

UPDATE: Yankees’ latest Luis Severino revelation isn’t good news

UPDATE: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Severino will throw a bullpen on Tuesday instead of starting against the Blue Jays on regular season because, according to manager Aaron Boone, he’s been experiencing some “general arm soreness. If Severino gets through his Tuesday bullpen feeling better, he’ll make a third and final spring start on Saturday and then make his first regular-season start a week later on April 9 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees prospect demoted; Nationals sign former Yankees, Mets reliever

Time for a roundup of former New York Yankees players making headlines as Opening Day approaches on Thursday, April 7. MLB Trade Rumors reports “The Pirates have optioned top pitching prospect Roansy Contreras to Triple-A, one of a number of roster moves made in anticipation of opening day. ... Contreras, the former Yankees’ farmhand, is the prospect of particular note here, the Pirates’ fourth-ranked prospect, per Baseball America.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Coonrod
Person
Joe Girardi
CBS Sports

Phillies' Will Toffey: Dealt to Phillies

Toffey was traded by the Giants to the Phillies on Sunday in exchange for Luke Williams. Toffey was acquired by the Giants in July of 2021, and he reached Triple-A Sacramento later that season. He hit .270/.407/.378, good for a 107 wRC+. Toffey is entering his age-27 season but has yet to make his major-league debut, and he is likely to remain organizational depth with the Phillies.
MLB
FOX Sports

Phils' Girardi says April pitching to be battle of attrition

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi says he thinks pitching around the majors in April will be a battle of attrition following the shortened spring training. The Phillies open the regular season at home on April 8 against the Oakland Athletics, the first of 13 straight...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mlb Com#Grapefruit League#Mri#Era
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/22

NY Post | Dan Martin: Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stated that while he is not opposed to making any surprise additions to the roster, he is happy with what he has at this point. “Right now, we’re focused on what we have, to be honest,” said Cashman. “There’s nothing more to say at this point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Hitting well in spring

Urias is hitting .500 through five Grapefruit League games. Urias has flexed some power as well, posting three home runs and a double with four RBI and six runs scored. The Orioles' infield plans remain a bit muddied -- Urias is in contention for a starting job, but it's unclear if that will be at shortstop or third base. Richie Martin, Jorge Mateo and Kelvin Gutierrez are all also hitting well so far, as the competition for playing time seems to have brought out the best in all of them.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes third start

Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in Tuesday's spring training start against the Pirates. Pivetta took the mound for the third time and clearly didn't have his best stuff. In addition to the three free passes, the right-hander gave up two home runs. He did, however, get his pitch count up to 78, which puts him on schedule with one more Grapefruit League start before facing the Yankees in the second game of the regular season. The plan is for Pivetta to throw six innings the next time out, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Tuesday

Nimmo (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. Nimmo's sore thumb proved to be only a minor concern, as he missed just two days as a result of the injury. Though he's getting the nod in center field Tuesday, he could see most of his action at one of the two corner-outfield spots in 2022 after the Mets picked up Starling Marte in free agency this offseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Slow spring thus far

Kelenic, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, is hitting .158 (3-for-19) with a double, an RBI and a run across seven exhibitions. Kelenic may be on the verge of snapping out of his funk, as he's...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bowa: Phillies in World Series 'wouldn't shock me at all'

The buzz is starting to build in Clearwater around the Phillies, and one all-time great is predicting big things for Joe Girardi’s ballclub. Larry Bowa, a Phillies special advisor who has been a part of the Phillies organization in various roles for most of the last six decades, was a guest on WIP radio Monday. He is well-known as a straight shooter, and not one to sugar-coat. He is feeling October vibes from this team.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy