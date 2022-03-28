Angels' Brendon Davis: Moved to Triple-A Salt Lake

Gonzales fired four scoreless innings during his second Cactus League start Friday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and three walks while recording a strikeout. The left-hander has now logged seven scoreless frames across his first two Cactus League turns, flashing the same consistency that's become his trademark during his last four seasons in Seattle. Gonzales checks in as a clear No. 2 in the rotation in 2022 with Robbie Ray arriving this offseason, but if early returns are any indication, he looks primed for his fourth double-digit win tally in the last five campaigns.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO