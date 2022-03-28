ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels' Brendon Davis: Moved to Triple-A Salt Lake

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Davis (side) was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Davis failed to appear...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Tommy La Stella: To make spring debut

La Stella (Achilles) is expected to start Tuesday's exhibition against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. La Stella hasn't seen any game action thus far as he's been rehabbing from Achilles surgery that dates back to October of 2021, but it was reported Saturday that he was a full participant in baseball activites and he's since been cleared to make his spring debut. La Stella is tentatively slated to bat second as the designated hitter in Tuesday's spring game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Kean Wong: Won't make Opening Day roster

The Angels reassigned Wong to their minor-league camp Monday. Wong received 66 plate appearances over 32 games with the Angels in 2021, but he won't break camp with the big club this season after re-signing with Los Angeles this offseason on a minor-league deal. The 27-year-old is expected to fill a utility role at Triple-A Salt Lake for the majority of the upcoming season, though his versatility could make him an option for a call-up if the Angels' infield or outfield depth is tested at any point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns to spring lineup

Trout went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored Monday in a Cactus League win over Oakland. Trout took three days away from camp at the end of last week in order to attend a funeral, and he played in a minor-league contest Sunday. The superstar outfielder was back in the big club's lineup for Monday's tilt and was able to log three plate appearances. Trout hit second behind Shohei Ohtani on Monday, which is expected to be a common lineup configuration for the Angels this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Appears in mid-season form

Gonzales fired four scoreless innings during his second Cactus League start Friday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and three walks while recording a strikeout. The left-hander has now logged seven scoreless frames across his first two Cactus League turns, flashing the same consistency that's become his trademark during his last four seasons in Seattle. Gonzales checks in as a clear No. 2 in the rotation in 2022 with Robbie Ray arriving this offseason, but if early returns are any indication, he looks primed for his fourth double-digit win tally in the last five campaigns.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Fernandez was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday. Fernandez spent the majority of the 2021 season at Double and Triple-A, though he closed the campaign in the big-league bullpen. Despite a heavy fastball that averaged 99 mph, Fernandez managed only 42 strikeouts across 42.2 frames in the minors. Though he won't begin the season in the majors barring an injury to other relievers, Fernandez is likely to contribute in Colorado at some point.
MLB
ABC4

Real Salt Lake suffers first defeat of season

KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It took five games of the MLS season, but Real Salt Lake has finally tasted defeat. Johnny Russell scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute to give Sporting Kansas City a 1-0 victory over RSL Saturday night. The goal was Russell’s first of the season. He picked up […]
MLS
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to Triple-A

Dean cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Dean was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week but will stick around the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old will remain in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but doesn't have a realistic chance to make the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Activated off injured reserve

Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Sent to minors camp

The Angels reassigned Thomas to minor-league camp Monday. Thomas reached the big leagues for the first time in his age-28 season in 2021, logging nine plate appearances with Seattle. After reaching free agency in the offseason, Thomas linked up with the Angels on a minor-league deal and was given the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll end up falling short in that bid. Expect him to open the campaign in a near-everyday role in the outfield at Triple-A Salt Lake.
MLB
NBC Sports

A's prospect Allen to begin 2022 season at Triple-A

Athletics prospect Nick Allen will begin the 2022 season at Triple-A. Oakland optioned Allen, left-handed pitcher Zach Logue and right-hander Miguel Romero to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday. Allen is one of the A's highest-regarded prospects. He's listed as the organization's fifth-best prospect by MLB.com and No. 6...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players optioned or reassigned Monday as the Rays pare down their big-league camp group ahead of Opening Day. Before inking a two-year, minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last August, the 29-year-old made 29 relief appearances for the Angels in 2021. Over 31 innings at the big-league level, he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Angels teammate shares great Shohei Ohtani workout story

Nobody doubts Shohei Ohtani’s commitment to his craft, but one former teammate shared a story that shows just how serious Ohtani is. Pitcher Alex Cobb, who spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels, revealed that he trained with Ohtani for a period of time during the offseason. Cobb said Ohtani is always trying to beat world records whenever he trains, even asking what mark he has to beat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Joshua Fuentes: Signs minor league deal with Jays

Fuentes has signed a minor league deal with Toronto, reports Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca. Fuentes will join the Blue Jays organization after appearing in 95 major-league games in 2021 with the Rockies. The infielder slashed .225/.257.351 in 2021 and was outrighted to Triple-A in October.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Sent to Triple-A

Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Padlo has been with the Mariners in big-league camp but won't be on the Opening Day roster. He made his major-league debut last season with 10 appearances but spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, where he hit .224/.305/.443 with 20 home runs, 62 runs and 58 RBI in 95 contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Raking thus far in spring

Torrens, who went 2-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League tie against the Brewers on Saturday, is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with a double, an RBI and two runs over his first five exhibitions. Torrens signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration on Wednesday and seems to be building plenty...
MLB

