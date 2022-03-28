ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Set for spring debut Monday

Cabrera is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera finished the 2021 campaign on the injured list due to a...

WPTV

Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals, draws standing ovation during spring training game in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old slugger emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.
MLB
News 12

Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
MLB
WTOP

Soler makes Marlins debut, gets 2 hits in 1st inning vs Matz

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Signed for his lively bat, Jorge Soler was a hit in his debut for the Miami Marlins. In fact, the reigning World Series MVP already had two of them before taking the field. Miami’s biggest offseason acquisition, Soler batted leadoff and singled twice in the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Could get situational saves

Bleier is an option for save chances to begin the season if Dylan Floro (hip) isn't available, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Floro, Miami's expected closer, has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game due to hip soreness, so manager Don Mattingly may use a committee in his place that includes Anthony Bender, Anthony Bass and Bleier. The latter is the left-hander in the group, so his late-inning role is likely to be situational, but getting the occasional save would still boost his value in holds-plus-saves formats. Bleier is coming off a strong 2021 season in which he recorded three wins and 20 holds over 68 appearances with a 2.95 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Castellanos’s first hit with the Phillies interrupted the Blue Jays broadcast crew reading a DUI apology

Nick Castellanos has done it again, folks. Sunday’s spring training game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays was Castellanos’s first with his new team in the NL East. Castellanos is just one of a handful of big additions to this Phillies club, but he’s also become quite a meme for consistently hitting home runs during somber on-air moments.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Excellent in Marlins debut

Soler went 3-for-4 with two runs on Saturday during the Marlins' 9-2 win over St. Louis. Soler was making his Marlins debut after signing a three year, $36 million contract a week ago. The slugger hit leadoff on Saturday and should see an everyday role in left field or DH for the Marlins this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Hitting well in spring

Urias is hitting .500 through five Grapefruit League games. Urias has flexed some power as well, posting three home runs and a double with four RBI and six runs scored. The Orioles' infield plans remain a bit muddied -- Urias is in contention for a starting job, but it's unclear if that will be at shortstop or third base. Richie Martin, Jorge Mateo and Kelvin Gutierrez are all also hitting well so far, as the competition for playing time seems to have brought out the best in all of them.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Yoan Lopez: DFA'd by Miami

Lopez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday. Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Marlins last week but had a short stay on the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old will likely be assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Lopez appeared in 13 games for the Diamondbacks last season and had a 6.57 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 12.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Set for 50 pitches in spring debut

Cole will make his first start of the spring Sunday and is expected to throw around 50 pitches, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Cole is making his first appearance a bit later than other Yankees starters this spring, but he's not suffering from any injury issues. The veteran fireballer is expected to be fully ramped up by the start of the season and has typically been among the first few starting pitchers picked in fantasy drafts.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Could platoon at DH

Tampa Bay plans to use Ramirez as the team's right-handed DH and occasional outfielder against lefty pitchers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez hit .268 with seven home runs last season, but he fared better against left-handed batters. He hit .288 with a .774 OPS against lefties, compared to .258 with a .665 OPS against righties. Ramirez was 37th in the majors last year with an average exit velocity of 91.3 mph but lacked plate discipline (3.9 BB%, 45.2 O-swing%). Tampa Bay must be banking that he can make better contact this season in a platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Makes spring debut

Junis (shoulder) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Reds. Junis worked the ninth inning with little trouble in his spring debut. The right-hander has worked as a starter for much of his five-year MLB career, but the Giants' rotation is likely set with Junis on the outside looking in. He should be expected to work in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen. The 29-year-old had a 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 39.1 innings in 16 appearances (six starts) with the Royals last year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Joshua Fuentes: Signs minor league deal with Jays

Fuentes has signed a minor league deal with Toronto, reports Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca. Fuentes will join the Blue Jays organization after appearing in 95 major-league games in 2021 with the Rockies. The infielder slashed .225/.257.351 in 2021 and was outrighted to Triple-A in October.
MLB

