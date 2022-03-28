Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Set for spring debut Monday

Bleier is an option for save chances to begin the season if Dylan Floro (hip) isn't available, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Floro, Miami's expected closer, has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game due to hip soreness, so manager Don Mattingly may use a committee in his place that includes Anthony Bender, Anthony Bass and Bleier. The latter is the left-hander in the group, so his late-inning role is likely to be situational, but getting the occasional save would still boost his value in holds-plus-saves formats. Bleier is coming off a strong 2021 season in which he recorded three wins and 20 holds over 68 appearances with a 2.95 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO