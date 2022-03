The Wests Tigers always seem to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons. A club that did its best to merge two legendary teams together but are constantly reminded that they did it wrong. A club that hasn't performed as well as it would have hoped for over the years, yet anyone would think they are the only club to ever show poor form. A club who over time let players go who went on to become superstars - something many other clubs have done but it doesn't seem as fun to write about.

