ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

California Supreme Court will decide if job-screening companies can ask applicants intimate medical questions

California bars employers from asking job applicants about their physical or mental health, at least until they've been offered a job. But an occupational health company requires job-seekers with thousands of California businesses to disclose, for example, whether they’ve had venereal disease, diarrhea, constipation or menstrual problems. On Wednesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New California law prevents court-ordered enrollment drop at UC Berkeley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that stops one of the nation’s most prestigious universities from having to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class. Just 11 days ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to reduce its enrollment. The court sided with a neighborhood group […]
BERKELEY, CA
POLITICO

Supreme Court.

He supported her to an appeals court last year, but his vote here should ensure her confirmation. What happened: In a lengthy Friday statement, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would support Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, likely ensuring the confirmation of the nation's first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#U S Supreme Court#Farm Bureau#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
WREG

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKYT 27

Marsy’s Law returns to Kentucky Supreme Court for ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Marcy’s law, which has been passed by Kentucky voters twice, is back before the Kentucky supreme court Thursday morning. Both sides made their cases and took plenty of questions from the justices as to how Marcy’s law fits into the established laws of Kentucky. The prosecutors said that Marcy’s Law didn’t pass the steps to even get on the ballot, while the defense argued that their opponents didn’t have a case.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy