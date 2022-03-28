ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs re-sign OT Josh Wells

By Zachary Winiecki
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsbg3_0es0HKBn00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed offensive tackle Josh Wells, the team announced Monday.

Wells has played in 45 games for the Bucs in three seasons, starting eight of them. He’s also appeared in all six playoff games for Bucs over the past two postseasons.

Wells came into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison University. He played four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, before coming to Tampa in 2019.

He’s one of several lineman the Bucs have brought back from last season’s team, along with center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie. They also added guard Shaq Mason in a trade with the New England Patriots.

WFLA

WFLA

