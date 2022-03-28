ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabers baseball youthful, determined in 2022

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
 18 hours ago
(File photo) (News Advocate file photo)

Experience can be a high school team’s best friend. For Manistee Catholic Central baseball, that friendship will be made during the 2022 campaign. The Sabers roster currently lists two seniors, one junior, four sophomores, one freshman and sixth eighth graders.

Coach’s Corner

“Trust the process and eventually the process will love you back,” said coach Dilon Rankin. “My goal as a coach is to get these guys to believe and to understand that if you put the time in, if you put in the work and you work hard, eventually, I promise you, you're going to see results. The process is going to love you back.

“I want these guys to play baseball at a high level, at a level that perhaps they didn't think they could play. It's just a matter of building their confidence and getting them to understand that they can do that.”

Key Losses

  • P/Utility Blake Johnson
  • P/SS Adam Pierce
  • RF Austin Taylor

Key Returners

  • Catcher Kyle McLinden (senior)
  • 3B Nathan Oleniczak (sophomore)

What you need to know

With the departure of key pitchers in Johnson and Pierce due to graduation, 2022 may shape out to be a rough stretch early.

“It's gonna be a growing year, but I'm excited,” Rankin said. “I demand a lot from these guys. I expect them to play at a high level. They listen and work hard, which is great. But we'll see what happens.”

Despite the lack of experience from six players, the work ethic and drive is not an issue, absorbing information like sponges.

“They're just soaking everything up, and sometimes I gotta check myself,” Rankin said. “I throw a lot at them. Maybe too much at once sometimes. But it's exciting in the sense that they're young and they're gonna have many years ahead.”

Prediction

If the Sabers could be described in one word, it would be ‘youthful.’ The goal is to compete, and MCC will do just that. There will be growing pains with a young team, but the team will be better in June than April, creating a potential sleeper come districts.

