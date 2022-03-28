ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Police working to identify suspect from Burlington parking garage shooting

mynbc5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. — Police are working to identify the suspect in a parking garage shooting early Saturday morning that left one person seriously injured. Investigators released images that afternoon from a surveillance camera showing...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 3

WNYT

Police: Schoharie County homicide victim was targeted

More than six weeks after his murder, authorities in Schoharie County released new information on the killing of 20-year-old Connor Delaney. Delaney is a former student-athlete at Middleburgh High School who was gunned down in his home back on January 29. One of two suspects arrested so far and charged...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDVM 25

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WCAX

Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre Town are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead earlier this month. Investigators have now released surveillance photos of a silver car that was spotted in the area that night. It had LED headlights, and they believe it may have front-end bumper damage.
BARRE, VT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man flown to hospital with "extensive" head injuries following assault in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Maine — A man is in the hospital after police said he was "badly beaten" by another man in North Haven Friday. Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on North Haven Island around 9:21 p.m. where they found paramedics helping a 19-year-old man with serious head injuries, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said in a press release Saturday afternoon.
NORTH HAVEN, ME
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

