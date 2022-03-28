ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is alopecia? Oscars puts spotlight on Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition

By Talia Naquin
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLOtu_0es0H7nb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JdYl_0es0H7nb00
Actor Will Smith, right, slaps actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock Sunday night at the Oscars.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, alright?” Rock said while presenting at the ceremony.

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

Following the comment, Oscar-winner Will Smith walked to the stage and slapped Rock, went back to his seat and yelled swears at the comedian.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EX3V_0es0H7nb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0U9d_0es0H7nb00

She has discussed the challenges of hair loss on social media.

“Just all of a sudden one day,” she said talking about her hair loss.

She announced in December she would be shaving it down to the scalp because of her condition.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a condition that causes a person’s hair to fall out.

There are various types of alopecia, some of which include hair loss on a person’s entire body.

Anyone can develop alopecia, but the chances are greater if you have family members who are diagnosed with autoimmune disorders like diabetes, lupus or thyroid disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease, where a person’s immune system attacks the body, in this case, the hair follicles, the Clinic states.

When this happens, the person’s hair falls out, often in big clumps.

In some cases, the hair grows back but falls out again later.

‘Tomorrow’s not guaranteed’: Jeff Carson dies 1 week after concert benefitting fellow officer

There are also treatments that work for some people.

How common is alopecia?

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) says there are 2.5 million people in the U.S. living with alopecia.

Several other famous people have struggled with it.

Learn more in the slideshow below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgX6D_0es0H7nb00
    Actor Christopher Reeve developed alopecia at age 16. He reportedly received steroid injections while playing Superman to help combat it.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zHCb_0es0H7nb00
    Model and mogul Tyra Banks said she developed alopecia due to extreme stress in 2011. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Tyra Banks attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THm0j_0es0H7nb00
    The new Bruce Wayne and former Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson suffered hair loss due to overprocessing. “They changed my hair colour so many times that some of my hair fell out,” he said while filming the 2017 movie, “Good Time.” The condition is called traction alopecia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Robert Pattinson attends “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nKqA_0es0H7nb00
    Jada Pinkett Smith has documented her struiggle with alopecia since 2018. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Jeff Carson
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Christopher Reeve
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Hair Loss#Hair Fall#Getty Images#Lapd#The Cleveland Clinic
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Even O.J. Simpson is weighing in on the Will Smith situation

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the Will Smith situation and the discourse surrounding The Slap has officially jumped the shark. Since the actor stormed the Oscars stage to assault Chris Rock, social media has been overwhelmed with thousands of takes, some considered and some ridiculous. Enter O.J. Simpson. The...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jada Pinkett Smith Opened Up About Her Hair Loss Long Before Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke

UPDATE—March 28, 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith has been publicly unraveling the many layers behind her hair-loss story for three years now. Last year the Red Table Talk host opted to shave all her hair off with the help of her daughter, Willow, and wore the buzz cut look to the 94th Annual Academy Awards, where it became the center of a joke made by presenter Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
CELEBRITIES
WFLA

WFLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy