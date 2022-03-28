ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Suspect arrested in Dover homicide

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – A Wilmington man has been arrested by Delaware State Police in connection to a homicide that took place late last week in Dover. Troopers responded to Senator Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Delaware State Police#Sci
Daily Voice

Dad Of 4 Killed In Road Rage DelCo Shooting: Report

A dad of four was killed in what local police are calling a road rage shooting near a high school in Delaware County on Friday, March 25. The deadly shooting broke out at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 7:55 a.m., close to Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Upper Darby police said. No students were outside at the time.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy