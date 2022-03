KINGWOOD — New stoplights should be going up on W.Va. 7 in Kingwood by early 2023. The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking bids on renovating the stoplights at the intersections of W.Va. 7 (Main Street) and Price Street, W.Va. 7 and Sigler Street, and W.Va. 7 and W.Va. 26. Bids must be submitted by April 12.

