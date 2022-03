I get that we'd all rather talk about anything than Covid at this point, but it's still surprising how little coverage the spike in cases in Asia is getting at the moment. China right now is experiencing its worst outbreak since March of 2020. And unlike the U.S., which has more or less adopted a "coexistence" strategy, China is still pursuing a "zero-Covid" approach that requires lockdowns wherever the virus is spreading. Which is to say that the economic ramifications of Covid spreading in China--the world's manufacturing hub and second-biggest economy--are far bigger than elsewhere.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO