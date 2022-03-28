Marwin Gonzalez making case for Yankees big league roster spot

TAMPA — Marwin Gonzalez doesn’t have much time.

The versatile veteran switch hitter arrived at camp last week on a minor league contract and just got into games last Thursday.

Gonzalez has made a big impression in that short time. Obviously his versatility — he can play every position except catcher and pitcher — is impressive, but so too is his bat. Sunday he crushed his second homer of the spring, which cleared the fence and left the park.

“To see him step on a fastball and get to it up in the zone, that’s kind of offensively been one of his calling cards throughout his career,” Aaron Boone said.

Gonzalez was among the first of the players in baseball valued for his versatility. He was a key cog for Astros when they won the 2017 World Series. The Yankees saw the value of DJ LeMahieu’s versatility and have tried to add it to their bench players like Tyler Wade, who was traded to the Angels this winter, and Miguel Andujar.

Despite impressing on both sides of the ball — he’s 3-for-8 (.375) with two homers and five RBI so far this spring — he’s still in a battle to make the team.

He has struggled to step on those fastballs the last few years. He hit .264 with 14 bombs in 2019, but hit just .204 with 10 total homers in the past two seasons.

Gonzalez was an All-Star in 2017 with the Astros, but that was also the year Houston cheated using an illegal electronic sign-stealing system. So, that being his best season obviously raises questions.

Gonzalez is battling Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar for a roster spot and both are already on the 40-man roster.

But if his bat continues to show a turnaround it will be hard for the Yankees to let him go.