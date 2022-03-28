ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 dresses we're shopping from Reese Witherspoon's new Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's

By Andrea Romano
 1 day ago
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Draper James RSVP / Kohl's

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Brides aren't the only ones thinking about what they're wearing come wedding day. Deciding on the best wedding guest dress can be a challenge and even more so once the temperatures begin to rise. Fortunately, unlike fall or winter weddings, spring and summer celebrations are typically more laid-back, meaning your outfit doesn't have to be overly formal.

Slip into a floral frock or effortless maxi dress to get the job done and if you need an idea of where to pick up the perfect piece, turn your attention to Reese Witherspoon's new Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's.

What to shop in Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's

The Draper James RSVP collection features over 50 colorful prints and playful pieces. While there is everything from jackets to skirts, our focus is on these 12 Draper James RSVP dresses. They're suitable for every backyard brunch, garden-inspired wedding and casual gathering on your calendar.

1. This puff sleeve maxi dress that’s perfect for a warm day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tvr5_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

A colorful maxi dress is a perfect addition to anyone’s closet –– especially if it’s as versatile as this one. This short-sleeved maxi dress hits just the right balance between something you could wear to a fancy brunch or your friend’s backyard wedding. It comes in two prints –– in both a lemon-colored stripe and a white floral. The puffy sleeves, tie-front, v-neck, and fluttery hemline are also on-trend for spring and summer, so you know you’ll be the chicest person on the dance floor (other than the bride, of course).

This modest yet playful dress comes in sizes XS-XL and pairs nicely with some bright and colorful shoes and accessories to complete the look.

Get the Draper James RSVP Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress for $73.50

2. This fluttery, knee-length dress for casual, outdoor weddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUjlN_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

Flutters and flounces are everywhere this season, so you can’t go wrong with this pretty, floral knee-length dress. The dress's feminine flair makes it an excellent option for warm, outdoor settings and weddings where you can let your hair down. Plus, it comes in four different colors and prints, including kelly green, a light mauve, navy blue, and lemon yellow –– so there are options for your unique style.

The flounce hem and flutter sleeves move with you on the dance floor, and the self-tie front and v-neck style makes it extremely comfortable no matter how late the reception goes.

Get the Draper James RSVP Flutter Wrap Dress for $51

3. This button-front maxi dress for a garden-party feel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVXKr_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

A less formal, garden party-style wedding is a great excuse to break out your best sleeveless maxi dress, so choose this one when you’re getting ready to celebrate your friend’s or family member’s nuptials. It's constructed with a fluttery hem and button-down front and is ideal for any outdoor wedding without feeling too done up or fussy.

Plus, the effortless tie-waist adds versatility; dress it up with some colorful statement jewelry, fancy shoes, a bright wrap, or strappy sandals to complete the look, or dress it down. Available in two different shades, we wouldn't be surprised if you wear this piece on repeat.

Get the Draper James RSVP Button Front Maxi Dress for $66

4. This sleeveless, knit dress that’s simple and stylish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPDjw_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

A stylish dress doesn’t have to be complicated. If you have many different weddings to attend this year, feel free to change up your look while still keeping this adorable, sleeveless number as your foundation. Its simple silhouette means it’s perfect for a variety of events, not just weddings. But paired with some stylish shoes, gorgeous accessories and an elegant hairstyle, it’s sure to be a hit when you arrive at the reception.

Choose from the three colors available, including a lemony-yellow, kelly green, or a gorgeous river blue. It has a textured, knit fabric that provides just enough stretch for you to tear up the dancefloor or sit comfortably for cake time.

Get the Draper James RSVP Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress for $55.50

5. This sleeveless dotted dress that’s good for daytime and nighttime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4b2t_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

If you love a solid, simple silhouette but need something slightly more formal than a garden party, choosing a maxi-length dress is a great option –– especially if you’re live in a somewhat cooler climate or are a wedding that takes place at night. This long dress provides an easy-going, sleeveless shape while also being elegant enough to dance the night away or toast the happy couple with champagne.

This dress comes in a navy polka-dot style that looks amazing with some shiny accessories or shoes. The scoop neck design also makes it a tailored option for your unique style. Plus, it has pockets! That’s always something to celebrate.

Get the Draper James RSVP Sleeveless Dot Maxi Dress for $66

6. This smocked, puff sleeve dress that’s so on trend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ramsN_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

Runways and magazines can’t get enough of puffy sleeves and smock-style construction, so you might say that this midi-length dress is the moment right now. Fashion enthusiasts will undoubtedly fall in love with this feminine, flouncy dress that works at practically any type of wedding, whether it’s more casual or cocktail style. Jazz it up with brightly colored shoes or jewelry, or tone it down with something a little more neutral.

The longer sleeves and lower hem also mean it’s an excellent piece for an event that starts in the day and ends at night. Get it in a lemon yellow or white and pink floral print.

Get the Draper James RSVP Smocked Long Sleeve Midi Dress for $73.50

7. This square-necked, puff sleeve dress that’s perfect for cocktail hour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyIzc_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

A squareneck shift dress is all you need for your upcoming spring and summer events. This cute and flirty cocktail dress has a clean, simple design that makes it the best wardrobe addition for anyone who attends lots of different kinds of gatherings. But, the puffy sleeves soften your silhouette for a sweet and feminine look. And whether you’re wearing strappy sandals or sky-high heels, you have an adorable, adaptable dress to match them.

This mini dress comes in a bright poppy red that you’ll love so much, you’ll kick your classic Little Black Dress to the curb –– at least until summer ends.

Get the Draper James RSVP Squareneck Puff Sleeve Dress for $51

8. This one-shoulder dress can be dressed up or down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OAwB_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

Versatility reigns supreme in the Draper James RSVP collection , but when it comes to this dress ? We love how it is a frontrunner on wearability. Suitable for casual and a-little-formal weddings this spring and summer, the green print is pure perfection. The one-shoulder design kicks up the style a little more, making it easy to accessorize for evening events and backyard garden parties.

Plus, the stretchy, smocked detail around the waist means it shows off a more fitted look while also being comfortable enough to dance in. Slip it on and let the music play. Pair it with a summery shoe and some gorgeous accessories and you’re ready to celebrate.

Get the Draper James RSVP One Shoulder Ruffle Front Dress for $51

9. This sleeveless gingham dress that’s excellent for a wedding brunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhsBO_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

Admit it: Any garden party is better with gingham. Classic prints are a staple for a casual spring or summer day, but this maxi dress is practically tailor-made for outdoor wedding events too! Going to a casual backyard wedding or even a wedding brunch? Keep it cool and effortless by dressing up this gorgeous maxi with some pretty jewelry and strappy shoes. Plus, since it’s constructed from cotton, you can stay cool even when the D-J turns up the volume.

If you’re not in the market for a gingham gown, this dress also comes in a white-and-kelly green floral! Factor in the flouncy, tiered skirt and smocked waist and consider us sold.

Get the Draper James RSVP Sleeveless Maxi Dress for $73.50

10. This tiered dress lets you really move on the dance floor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C7xp_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

A dress that looks gorgeous and lets you show off your signature moves? Sign us up. This skater-style dress promotes a freeing feeling that's equally as comfortable as it is chic.

Available in a deep navy, the self-tie front and adorable details on the hem and neckline make this sweet dress anything but basic. While the short, puffed sleeves and flouncy tiered skirt ensure it's perfectly on-trend with the season.

Get the Draper Jame RSVP Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress for $58.50

11. This chic midi dress will look adorable in photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRvfB_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

Beach weddings, backyard weddings, brunches, garden parties –– you name it, this dress is perfect for them all. This dress is such an adorable design, you’re practically guaranteed some amazing pictures once the evening is over. The square neck and A-line skirt are versatile enough to work for your unique style, with the added flair of its tied-bow straps. Just further proof that you can wear something flirty and fun without being too over-the-top.

This midi-length dress comes in three prints and colors, including lemon gingham, cherry red gingham, and a kelly green floral print to mix and match with any of your favorite shoes, bags, or jewelry.

Get the Draper James RSVP Bow Strap Midi Dress for $58.50

12. This button-front dress that is so bright and sunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nFfc_0es0FhwI00
Step into style with this piece from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl's

There’s no shortage of bright and colorful pieces in the Draper Jame RSVP collection , but this solid yellow dress takes the cake (including wedding cake) out of all of them. Make a big, bold statement at the reception, whether it’s outdoors, in the morning, in a backyard, or especially on the beach. The sleeveless, button-down construction means it’s cool and breezy, while the eyelet-lace fabric and flouncy hem make it a playful addition to your wedding guest wardrobe.

Wear it with practically anything, from strappy sandals to modest flats. Hair up or hair down. Bright statement earrings or understated metallic jewelry. Inevitably, any combination will be certifiably cute.

Get the Draper James RSVP Button-Front Dress for $58.50

Shop the entire Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 12 dresses we're shopping from Reese Witherspoon's new Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's

