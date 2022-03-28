ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside paranoid Putin’s £1m Bond-style armoured car fitted with night vision cams and built to resist chemical attacks

By Stephen Moyes
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RK3L_0es0FeI700

PARANOID warmonger Vladimir Putin travels around Moscow cocooned in a seven-tonne armoured car that can resist bomb and chemical weapons attacks.

And in true James Bond style, its occupants can survive even if the car is completely submerged in water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu6TV_0es0FeI700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPaYl_0es0FeI700
The Aurus Kortezh limo has been designed to resist bomb attacks Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cqizi_0es0FeI700
The £1m car has a series of distinctive features Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4RSZ_0es0FeI700
Putin's car has armoured walls, night vision cameras and auto-tightening seat belt Credit: Reuters

The giant Aurus Kortezh limousine has run-flat tears, night-vision cameras, 6cm reinforced glass, an air compression system to protect against gas attacks, armour plating and an emergency exit through the boot.

It also recognises road signs and limits its speed and when faced with inescapable collision, the Aurus can automatically move the passenger seats to a safer position, tighten all the seat belts and then close all the doors and windows.

The £1m motor has a 4.4-litre V8 engine and is 23ft long.

At least 12.4 billion rubles - £150 million - of state funding was poured into designing the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3KXO_0es0FeI700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahjxY_0es0FeI700

It was built at the NAMI state automobile institute in Moscow and made from Russian-produced parts.

The Kortezh was first seen on display at a Putin inauguration ceremony in May 2018.

The tyrant who ordered missiles to target civilians in Ukraine was previously driven in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard Pullman, as was his predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev.

Russia's first president, Boris Yeltsin, used a Mercedes-Benz S500.

In Soviet times, general secretaries such as Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev and Mikhail Gorbachev famously used chunky ZiL limousines.

At least 16 Kortezh models are reported to have been passed to the Federal Protection Service, which is responsible for Putin's security. Other high-ranking officials are expected to receive versions of the vehicle.

The commercial sale of Kortezh models is underway with a minivan and a sedan version also available.

The Russians want to compete with Mercedes-Maybachs, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces.

Prices start at £120,000 and about 300 vehicles will be built annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9Ydd_0es0FeI700
The Russian leader with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mch1r_0es0FeI700
Putin with Turkish President Erdogan  at the Aurus Senat limousine in 2019 Credit: Getty

The US Sun

