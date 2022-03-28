ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith ripped for ‘constantly’ joking about alopecia battle before Will hit Chris Rock over comic’s own quip

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 hours ago

JADA Pinkett Smith is being ripped by fans after her husband slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about her hair loss, when the actress has poked fun at it in the past.

Chris tried to crack a joke at the Oscars when he looked at Jada and told her he can't wait for "her to star in G.I. Jane 2," which referenced her bald head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjqfY_0es0FUPj00
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Oscars Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaTje_0es0FUPj00
Jada Pinkett Smith is all smiles on the Oscars 2022 red carpet Credit: Getty

She rolled her eyes while her husband, Will, chuckled.

Chris went on with his lines, but seconds later Will was storming the stage and slapped him for making fun of his wife's condition.

The comedian looked stunned after Will cursed him out and so did everyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbK8S_0es0FUPj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQFy3_0es0FUPj00

However, fans are now coming for Jada after her reaction because the actress has poked fun about her bald head in the past.

BALD AND BEAUTIFUL

Jada announced last year that she shaved her head after struggling with aploecia- an autoimmune disorder which causes hair loss in the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

In an Instagram post she said, "Now at this point I can only laugh... Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions…Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

She continued, "Mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there, and I’m going to make me a little crown.”

In September 2021, Jada posted a video on herself Instagram of a woman with hair similar to hers pretending to curl her hair.

The 50-year-old captioned it, "Me getting ready for the Emmy’s yesterday *laughing emoji.*"

Back in July 2021, Jada poked fun at her bald head again.

She posted the meme, "How it started vs. how it's going" and two pictures of her- one with long, curly hair and the other with a shaved head.

Months before that, the actress reposted a Tiktok video of her hairstyles through the years.

The boy in the video used a sound that said d**n over and over again.

She captioned it, "This had me roll'n this morning *laughing crying emojis*."

FANS SPEAK OUT

Reddit users were quick to call the actress out about the incident as she has taken this whole situation lightheartedly.

"It's funny how she portrays herself as accepting and a strong woman figure, only to get butthurt at a joke and have her husband rectify the situation by putting his own career and image in jeopardy," one Reddit user wrote.

Another said, "Jada has alopecia. Why do people keep saying 'alopecia' like it's some super serious condition? It's literally the scientific term for baldness. She's bald."

"At this point, I can only laugh"... Guess not," said another Reddit user, referring to her rolling her eyes at Chris' Oscars' comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc6wk_0es0FUPj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5ZUt_0es0FUPj00

Twitter users don't believe she has alopecia and just likes rocking the short hair cut.

"Why is everyone assuming that we all know that Jada Pinkett smith has alopecia? She’s rocked short hair on and off since the 90s. The first word that comes to mind when you think of her isn’t “alopecia” it’s “entanglement,” but everyone’s talking like she’s hair loss spokesperson," one user wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aesfp_0es0FUPj00
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars after party Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN2F4_0es0FUPj00
Jada Pinkett Smith pokes fun at her hair loss with a popular meme Credit: Instagram/Jada Pinkett Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GplSv_0es0FUPj00
Jada Pinkett Smith posted a Tiktok video of a woman joking about styling her short hair Credit: Instagram/ialirella

