ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills, New York State and Erie County reach agreement on $1.4B stadium

By WHAM
cnycentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will stay in Orchard Park for at least 30 more years, thanks to a $850 million investment from taxpayers. Erie County, the state, and the Bills reached an agreement to build a $1.4 billion stadium. Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged a...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Bills Head Coach Only Wants One Thing For The New Stadium In Buffalo

It looks like this is the week we will find out the final agreement for the Buffalo Bills' new stadium here in Western New York. This week NFL owners, General Managers, and head coaches are all down in Florida for the annual NFL meetings and as McDermott was leaving a meeting, he was surrounded by Buffalo media members when one of them asked if the coach had a preference if he wanted an open stadium or a domed one.
NFL
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Makes Buffalo Energy Company Pay For Deceiving Customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James is making an energy company based in Buffalo pay for deceiving customers all over the state. After launching an investigation into its business practices, Attorney James found that Family Energy misled customers. Family Energy, which is an energy services company that buys energy and resells it to customers, charged consumers more for electric and gas services. Some customers paid hundreds of dollars more per year. Attorney James secured $2.15 million in restitution from the company, which is located at 729 Main Street in Buffalo. In addition to the money, the state is requiring Family Energy to cease its dishonest practices.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park Reopens this Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park reopens this weekend. The USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker will be open to visitors. The museum is also opening a brand new exhibit. It’s the first time in two years the ships & museum will be at full capacity. A […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

County legislature chairwoman discusses Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deal on the new Bills stadium isn’t just good news for Bills fans, but also for the surrounding communities. The details of a community benefits agreement are currently being negotiated between the Bills and local leaders. The chairwoman of the Erie County legislature, April Baskin, joined News 4 at 4 […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Bills In Buffalo#Western New York#New Yorkers#Highmark
WHEC TV-10

Bills bring back two O-Linemen in free agency deals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two key offensive linemen will be re-joining the Buffalo Bills in two separate deals made on Monday. OL Ike Boettger will return on a one-year deal. Boettger went undrafted out of Iowa in 2018 but has turned into a key starter on the Bills...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
96.9 WOUR

These 8 New York State Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. We just recently hosted our town hall discussing youth violence and how we can all help prevent it. The community leaders that spoke during the town hall all pretty much agree that youth need outlets, parenting, and options of productive things to do. It's something we need to work diligently on, as we are losing too many people to criminal activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Done deal: Bills announce 30-year deal for new $1.4B stadium

The long-awaited news update has come. The Bills are staying in Buffalo. From the NFL’s owners meetings on Monday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia made the official announcement. The Bills, NFL, and state and local governments agreed to a $1.4 billion stadium construction in Orchard Park. It has long been known that the location for the new building would be near the team’s current home, Highmark Stadium.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Carucci Take2: Stadium deal win-win for Bills, WNY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This isn’t about the money, though the money was, is and ALWAYS will be the main point in any discussion about a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. This isn’t about which politician helped her or his popularity with her/his constituents, though Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz milked every bit of their respective announcements of the stadium deal agreement Monday to congratulate themselves for a job well done.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy