TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he sustained injuries from a fall off a school bus lift. According to police reports, Benage was being dropped off at the Tallahassee Developmental Center on Appleyard Drive around 2 p.m. on March 7. Jordan and his wheelchair fell from the bus lift, hitting the pavement from about 8-feet up in the air.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO