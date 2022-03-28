ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims Identified In Fatal Highway Shooting

By News 9
 17 hours ago
The victims of a deadly highway shooting on South I-35 northbound have been identified Monday morning.

Oklahoma City police were called to the 2500 block of South I-35 around 3:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy then saw a vehicle, stalled in a traffic lane on the highway, that had been hit with multiple gunshots.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Shreya Govindji, was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Deontae Thomas, was pronounced dead.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

This case is considered an open investigation at this time.

If you have information on this shooting, you can call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-27-1200.

