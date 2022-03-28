ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Off-duty Anne Arundel County Sheriff's corporal charged for allegedly driving drunk in departmental vehicle

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Glsbh_0es0DTSa00

A corporal with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's office is facing charges and a suspension for allegedly driving drunk in a departmentally owned vehicle.

On Sunday evening, Anne Arundel County Police spotted a black Dodge Charger traveling erratically in the area of Solomons Island and Mill Swamp Roads.

Upon pulling it over, officers identified the driver as James Walker Jr., an off-duty 25-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker was arrested for driving while intoxicated, after officers smelled alcohol coming from the car.

Turns out the Charger was owned by the Sheriff's Office and was assigned to Walker as a take-home vehicle.

Walker has since been released on his own recognizance, but is suspended from the Sheriff's Office with pay pending the outcome of his case.

A July 6 court date has been scheduled.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Father & Son

GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A double tragedy struck a family Wednesday when police say a young man shot and killed his father in a hospital parking lot before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life. Police said the victim, 39-year-old Kintrell McEachern Sr., was shot multiple times and as he lay dying in the parking lot at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, his son, 24-year-old Kintrell McEachern Jr., drove off. Radio transmissions among first responders revealed that the shooting happened in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. and that the son left the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal#Driving#James Walker#Dodge#Charger#The Sheriff S Office
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Girl, 17, Wounded In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Glen Burnie, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights Avenue about 4:05 a.m. in response to a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. An officer gave the 17-year-old first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. Based on preliminary evidence and leads, detectives believe the victim was targeted, saying it was not a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WMDT.com

Three charged in Dover narcotics investigation

DOVER, Del. – Three people are facing charges after being linked to a narcotics investigation on Thursday. Dover Police say Orlando Batson was selling heroin while on level 4 probation. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Batson’s home in the Unit Block of North Edgehill Avenue. Officers contacted Batson in a traffic stop before executing the search warrant.
DOVER, DE
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy