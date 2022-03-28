Off-duty Anne Arundel County Sheriff's corporal charged for allegedly driving drunk in departmental vehicle

A corporal with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's office is facing charges and a suspension for allegedly driving drunk in a departmentally owned vehicle.

On Sunday evening, Anne Arundel County Police spotted a black Dodge Charger traveling erratically in the area of Solomons Island and Mill Swamp Roads.

Upon pulling it over, officers identified the driver as James Walker Jr., an off-duty 25-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker was arrested for driving while intoxicated, after officers smelled alcohol coming from the car.

Turns out the Charger was owned by the Sheriff's Office and was assigned to Walker as a take-home vehicle.

Walker has since been released on his own recognizance, but is suspended from the Sheriff's Office with pay pending the outcome of his case.

A July 6 court date has been scheduled.

