PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old Montgomery County woman was impaired while driving the car that hit and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95. Jayana Webb is facing a long list of charges, including third-degree murder. Jayana Tanae Webb was supposed to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning but it got pushed back to April 5. Her attorney, Michael Walker, told CBS3 there simply wasn’t enough time to prepare for the hearing, so the judge agreed to postpone it. The suspect is currently locked up at the detention center on 15th and Callowhill Streets in Philadelphia. She...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO