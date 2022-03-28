Can You Relate: Sunbeam Family Services

The status of faith-based child care became a flash point during the debate over the “Build Back Better” Act. While those concerns were largely addressed prior to the legislation running aground, faith-based child care programs — as well as secular programs — now face an existential threat in the form of crippling staffing shortages. Proponents of faith-based care who fought for clearer language in Build Back Better must set aside ideological differences to save the sector before it crumbles entirely, taking faith-based programs with it.
