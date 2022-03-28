ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jeff Stelling makes shock Sky Sports Soccer Saturday U-turn and will STAY as host next season

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JEFF STELLING has made a shock Soccer Saturday retirement U-turn and will stay on as host next season.

The 67-year-old had announced on air last October that this campaign would be his last in the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T28DY_0es0BqmR00
Jeff Stelling will stay on next season Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAxrn_0es0BqmR00
Stelling has presented the show since its 1994 launch Credit: Sky

But as the campaign has neared its end, Hartlepool's most famous fan has realised that he isn't quite ready to hang up the mic just yet.

He said: "Sky Sports is my home. And the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life.

"As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

"I'm thrilled to be staying and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports."

Stelling has hosted Soccer Saturday since its launch on Sky Sports back in 1994.

Upon announcing his intention to quit the role last October, Stelling received a standing ovation from the studio analysts present.

His sharp wit, composure and dramatic delivery has made him a TV legend over his 30 years with Sky.

While Stelling continues to front the show, Soccer Saturday has undergone a number of changes in recent years.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Long-serving studio analysts Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas and Matt Le Tissier were axed in 2020 as the show looked to head in a new direction.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson remained, and has been joined by a number of younger pundits.

Regulars include Michael Dawson, Clinton Morrison and Kris Boyd.

Stelling's fellow Soccer Saturday legend Chris Kamara also remains on the show, and revealed last week that he is bravely fighting a thyroid condition.

Opening up on social media, Kammy wrote: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

"Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

"Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NH9p_0es0BqmR00
Soccer Saturday legends Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara will both remain on the show Credit: Sportsfile - Subscription

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

367K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

England 3 Ivory Coast 0: Watkins, Sterling and Mings score as Three Lions dominate against ten-men visitors

THEY came to boo Wilfried Zaha. Instead, England’s fans turned on one of their own, the bloke who featured in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament. Not for the first time, you were left to wonder why some of the supporters who come to Wembley, who are also more interested in flying paper aeroplanes onto the pitch, actually bother going to the matches.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Thompson
Person
Kris Boyd
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Matt Le Tissier
Person
Chris Kamara
Person
Charlie Nicholas
Person
Clinton Morrison
Person
Jeff Stelling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Saturday#U Turn#Sky Sports Soccer#67 Year Old#Arsenal
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Can I claim both Social Security and SSDI benefits?

As you are developing your retirement plan, one thing you will want to keep in mind is that, in most cases, a person cannot collect Social Security retirement and Social Security disability insurance (SSDI) at the same time. However, an individual is allowed to receive SSDI and Supplemental Security Income...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy