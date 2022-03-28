ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Thinks Will Smith Is Still Mad About Chris Rock’s Jada Pinkett Smith Joke From His 2016 Oscar Monologue

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Anybody with a functioning brain saw the bombshell dropped on live television last night at the Oscars.

You know, Will Smith open hand slapping the ever living shit outta Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss struggles. And then proceeded to cuss out the comedian and actor from his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

By God, that look on Rock’s face afterwards says it all…

Of course, Will went on to win Best Actor (couldn’t script that up any better), but with that being said, it appears that this Smith/Rock Oscar beef didn’t begin last night.

In fact, it’s been going on for quite some time.

According to Page Six, the beef stems back to 2016 when Rock hosted the Academy Awards, where the comedian roasted both Will and Jada.

Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s promise to boycott the show after another year of all white acting nominees.

He said:

“Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

He also took some shots at Smith, who was a possible Oscar nominee for his role in Concussion:

“Will was not nominated for ‘Concussion.’ I get it. You get mad. It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. You’re right.

It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West.'”

When asked about the comments, Pinkett Smith responded:

“It comes with the territory, sweetheart.

Hey, look, it comes with the territory, but we gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving.

There’s a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving.”

When Will was asked, he simply responded with a smile and a peace sign while filming in New York.

It appeared like it was all fun and games at the time, but you could see that Smith was fed up with the jokes about his wife at this year’s ceremony.

Whiskey Riff

