ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Louis Van Gaal urges Erik Ten Hag to consider options regarding Man Utd link

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqihW_0es0BgCP00

Holland coach Louis Van Gaal has urged prospective Manchester United managerial candidate Erik Ten Hag to “choose a football club not a commercial club”.

Van Gaal, who won the FA Cup during his spell in charge at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2016, suggested the current Ajax boss should consider his options carefully after becoming one of the leading candidates to replace the interim Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

“Erik Ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United,” Van Gaal told a press conference ahead of Holland’s friendly against Germany.

“But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.

“I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Rangnick was handed the reins on a temporary basis in November following the sacking of 1999 treble hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

United want to appoint his permanent successor before the summer and plan to speak to a number of candidates, with Ten Hag understood to have met with the Premier League club as part of that process last week.

Former Tottenham and current Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino , Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui have also been linked with the vacant post.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) Everton will sell England-international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal and West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'ready to open contracts talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw' with both men considered key assets despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's next permanent manager

Manchester United are keen to enter contract negotiations with both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. It's previously been reported that Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a new five-year deal with a bumper salary worth over £12million a year. Fernandes is not the only player they are keen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Louis Van Gaal
BBC

Sir Alex Ferguson: Made in Govan

Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 major trophies with Manchester United, and 10 with Aberdeen. He claimed European silverware with both clubs, plus numerous league titles and domestic cups. How did a man from a tenement in deprived Govan, who had to borrow boots from a family relation to play football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Bellingham, Raphinha, Martinez, Dybala, Carvalho, Sarr

Barcelona's attempt to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror) Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18. (Bild - subscription required) Leeds United have placed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If they've got a chance, go and get him': Danny Murphy urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford despite insisting he would be 'gobsmacked' if the new manager at Old Trafford 'didn't want to work' with the England international

Danny Murphy has urged Arsenal to make a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford at the end of the season. The England international has endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford and there has been speculation over his future - with just one year left on his deal at the end of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Manchester United#Ajax
ESPN

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney: I want to manage the club one day

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said every step he takes in management is engineered to help achieve his dream of becoming the club's manager one day. The 36-year-old said in January that he turned down an interview for the manager's job at his boyhood club Everton while he continues his bid to save Championship side Derby County from relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Diaz's impact has been close to a 'MIRACLE' for Jurgen Klopp, Coutinho is reviving his career at Aston Villa... but Everton are waiting for Van de Beek and Dele to hit form - the best and worst Premier League signings of the January window

The Premier League witnessed a host of activity before the transfer window slammed shut in January as clubs scrambled to bolster their sides ahead of the run into the end of the season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently lauded his side's sole January arrival Luis Diaz, claiming the Colombian's impact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

570K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy