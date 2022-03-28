Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch ‘definitely’ taking place in June, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk ’s rematch will “definitely take place” in June, according to the Briton’s promoter Eddie Hearn .

Last week, Usyk left his home country of Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia , to begin training for a second fight against Joshua.

The unbeaten southpaw took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua in September by outpointing “AJ” in London. Joshua, 33, soon triggered a rematch clause, but doubt was cast over a second contest between the pair when Usyk returned to Ukraine this month to aid the country’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion .

Hearn had mentioned the possibility of Joshua taking on a different opponent in Usyk’s absence, but the champion confirmed last week that he would begin preparations for a rematch.

Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show this week: “Obviously now everybody’s made their statements, Usyk’s come out and said, ‘I’m starting camp,’ so that fight is a go for June.

“We’re now going through all the various offers from different countries to stage that fight, with [Usyk’s promoter] Alex Krassyuk.

“The Middle East is obviously very interested in that fight, we’d like the fight in London as well if possible.

“I think probably this week, early next week, we’ll start firming up some dates. But, as I said: Usyk-AJ rematch definitely to take place in June.”

Usyk, 35, was previously undisputed cruiserweight champion before winning the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua.

Earlier this year, a step-aside deal was proposed, which would have seen Usyk take on Joshua’s compatriot Tyson Fury in a unification bout.

The deal fell through, however, reportedly due to Joshua’s monetary demands. WBC champion Fury will instead defend his belt against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.

The winner of Joshua vs Usyk is likely to face the victor between Fury and Whyte in a unification contest in the near future, unless rematches follow either of those fights.