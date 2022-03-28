ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart greets fans in Belfast during impromptu walkabout

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

Kevin Hart has delighted fans in Belfast with an impromptu walkabout in the city centre.

The Philadelphia funnyman is in the Northern Ireland capital to film the new Netflix heist comedy Lift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDO7x_0es0BcfV00

He has also caused excitement during his stay in the region by announcing a last-minute gig at The Limelight in the city on Wednesday, for which tickets appeared to have sold out within hours on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by taking to the floor during a programme of comedians at another venue, Lavery’s, before putting on an intimate gig at The Limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EX0fe_0es0BcfV00

On Monday morning, he was spotted outside the Europa Hotel, a venue at one time notorious as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

He took the time to chat to several people as he walked to the nearby Crown Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhKbW_0es0BcfV00

The historic pub, which dates to Victorian times and has welcomed royal visitors in the past, is serving as one of the sets for Lift, which will principally be filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It is being directed by F Gary Gray, best known for films including Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job and Men In Black: International.

While no release date for Lift has been announced, it is expected to reach cinemas in early 2023.

