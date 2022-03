With just a little elbow grease and regular maintenance this could be an awesome classic cruiser or drag racing beast. The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is possibly one of the most iconic cars in American automotive history because of its flamboyant style, big V8 engines, and film screen time. Whether its a jet-black bootlegging racer or a bright red show car, these fiery pony cars built a name for themselves as America's favorite classic automotive outlaw. The second generation is typically the one people talk about when you hear the Firebird Trans Am name. There is an excellent reason for this as the car was essentially the last pony car to even try to look good during the dark ages of American performance automobiles. This car is a beautiful example of the lengths Pontiac was willing to go to to keep the American automotive dream alive.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO