ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Black Mamba Slithers Through Man's Front Door With Son at Home Alone

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 17 hours ago

A black mamba slithered through a homeowner's front door while a son was home alone in South Africa. The venomous snake then tried to find cover and hid under a TV cabinet, darting across the room as the son ran out.

Black mambas are highly venomous snakes native to Africa. The snakes are among Africa's longest and can grow up to 14 feet, though the average is around 8 feet. They are among the deadliest snakes in the world, with a fatality rate of 100 percent if an envenomation is left untreated.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called by the boy's father and he went to the property to try to find the mamba.

Evans–who owns a snake rescue service in KwaZulu-Natal province–was with researchers Cormac Price and Craig Cordie, on his way to release several other black mambas he had previously rescued when he got the call to remove the snake.

Evans arrived to find the door open, with the son keeping watch of the snake through a window, he said in a Facebook post.

On walking into the house, he was overcome with the smell of Jeye's Fluid, which is a type of disinfectant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MESI_0es0Bau300

"It's a terrible, strong smell. It was everywhere." Evans said in the Facebook post. "I had to obviously get on my knees to look under the TV cabinet, but I absolutely dreaded that. I had to just do it though. The young man's identification of the snake was spot on, it was most certainly a black mamba. Quite a big one too."

Suddenly, as the snake catcher was trying to remove the snake, a toad hopped out right by his face.

"The fright I got when that happened...!" he said.

Evans reached under the cabinet with tongs, and pinned down the snake quickly. He then noticed the black mamba was soaked in the disinfectant–something that can kill snakes if left untreated.

"I rushed it to an outside tap, and we gave it a good rinse with water. Later, at home, I rinsed it off with Sunlight," Evans said on Facebook. "Jeye's Fluid is a toxic chemical not meant for animals. It's useless as a repellent. It doesn't chase snakes away either. However, if poured on snakes, the snakes suffer a slow death, as they suffocate."

Black mambas often slither into Durban properties as many are close to nature reserves or valleys, which are the species preferred habitat. They are often attracted to the prey that can be found there, such as rats and small rodents.

In the Facebook post, Evans warned people against using the disinfectant on snakes or any other animal. "Every mamba contributes to our ongoing research project, an extra bonus for me," he said. "After a few days of monitoring it, I'll be releasing it."

Comments / 62

Black_USMC
10h ago

why is this even a news story it's a complete waste of time they have several tv shows just for this sort of thing useless article but as usual the racists still found a way to interject their hate amazing!

Reply(7)
7
jack davis
10h ago

we have a snake in the white house it's name is Biden and Harris

Reply(15)
48
Big A
15h ago

we have Rattlers here in Texas and Cottonmouths🇺🇸

Reply(7)
20
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Slither#Mamba#Kwazulu
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

YouTube couple 'Saucy and Honey', 24 and 25, are arrested after they film themselves hiding inside a Target overnight for bizarre social media challenge: Lifestyle bloggers insist they have 'no regrets'

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
846K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy