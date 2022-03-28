ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

By Julie O'Donoghue
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QudGN_0es0BUYZ00

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana decriminalization law that was enacted last year. House Bill 700 would impose harsher penalties on children and teenagers caught with marijuana than adults. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana , but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses.

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana decriminalization law that was enacted last year. House Bill 700 would impose harsher penalties on children and teenagers than adults.

Under the new law passed last year, a person convicted of possessing 14 grams or less of marijuana in Louisiana cannot be fined more than $100, arrested or thrown in prison. Bagley’s proposal would allow a person under 18 convicted of possessing 14 grams or less of marijuana once to be incarcerated for up to 15 days.

The legislation would also escalate the penalties for minors who are repeatedly caught with up to 14 grams of marijuana, which is the equivalent of 14 to 25 joints. A third conviction for that offense could result in two years behind bars, and a fourth could mean four years of lockup.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Those penalties would be dramatically different than the ones adults face. Under Bagley’s bill, people over 18 years old could still be caught repeatedly with 14 grams or less of marijuana and face no prison time at all.

The House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice forwarded Bagley’s proposal to the full Louisiana House for consideration last week after an exception was carved out for children and teenagers carrying their own medical marijuana.

Bagley said the law change is needed because K-12 schools in his community are unable to keep marijuana off their campuses. The district attorney’s office in DeSoto Parish, where Bagley lives, said it has no way of forcing minors into drug treatment through drug court without the threat of incarceration.

It would be highly unlikely for a judge to put a child or teenager in a youth detention center for possession of a small amount of marijuana, Bagley said, but he believes the possibility of incarceration can be used to push them into rehabilitative programs.

“It was presented like this bill is about trying to put people in prison. It’s not,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX



Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, who has generally supported loosening marijuana restrictions, agreed with Bagley and said laws around minors’ marijuana use needed to be tighter.

“We are trying to rehabilitate children. This allows our courts to kind of keep them in check and put them in drug courts,” said Muscarello, R-Hammond. “No judge is putting a kid in jail for six months for marijuana.”

Left-leaning groups and marijuana legalization advocacy organizations opposed the legislation. They suggested discipline within the school system – such as suspension, expulsion or removal from sports teams and other school activities – be used to help keep marijuana off campus.

“We don’t think we should be criminalizing youth more harshly than adults,” said Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress.

Other methods to get children and teenagers into drug treatment are available through the court system as well, said Megan Garvey with the Louisiana Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers. Family court judges can mandate that guardians and parents put children in rehabilitative programs and place minors on probation, she said.

Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, didn’t formally object to the bill moving forward in the legislative process, but he expressed reservations about the incarceration component. He questioned why the offense for being caught with marijuana as a minor would be harsher than the one for being caught with alcohol.

People under the age of 21 can be fined $100 and lose their driver’s license for up to six months if they are caught drinking alcohol, according to Louisiana law , but they don’t face jail time. Minors caught with cigarettes can be fined up to $50.

“Alcohol, in my opinion, would be greatly more harmful than marijuana,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 1

Related
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

House vote delayed on Louisiana adoption birth certificate bill

The sponsor of a bill that would allow adopted people to obtain copies of their original birth certificates delayed the House vote scheduled Thursday, asking his fellow lawmakers to think about the legislation over the weekend and vote for it on Monday.   House Bill 450, filed by Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, proposes that a person […] The post House vote delayed on Louisiana adoption birth certificate bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker has 5 candidates to lead criminal justice committee

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said last week that he plans to interview five lawmakers who want to take over as head of a committee that writes criminal law policy, though he declined to say when the job will be filled.  Those under consideration for chairman of the House Committee on the Administration of […] The post Louisiana House Speaker has 5 candidates to lead criminal justice committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit

The head of Louisiana’s prison system is pushing state lawmakers for funding to install air conditioning at its facilities statewide to make it easier to retain correctional officers. None of the seven prisons in the system have air conditioning for prisoner dormitories. “Staffing is a real concern for us. That’s our top challenge,” Jimmy LeBlanc, […] The post Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Vox

Black voters suffer another significant loss in the Supreme Court

On Wednesday, as the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, the incumbent justices handed down a decision undermining the right of Black people to participate equally in America’s elections. The Court’s decision in Wisconsin Legislature v. Wisconsin Elections Commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Virginia Mercury

House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year

A House of Delegates subcommittee Monday voted down legislation that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales to begin this September. The bill, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate last week, died on a party line vote, with Republicans opposing. “I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time,” said […] The post House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Prison#House
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 43

Lancaster man will serve up to 5 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 38-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to five years in prison after being convicted last year of a firearms-related offense. Shamell Smith, of the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, was sentenced to a prison term of 2.5 to 5 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey D. Wright on March 9 after being convicted by jury of person not to possess a firearm during a trial in November.
LANCASTER, PA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy