ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil Is Up, Gas Isn’t

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VQ40_0es0B9Ln00 Oil prices continue their climb well above $100 a barrel, more than a decade since the price last moved above that level. Fortunately, gasoline prices, already high, have held steady in the past several days. The respite may be temporary. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy pointed out: “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

Recently, the average price for a gallon of regular nationwide was $4.23, up by $1.38 per gallon from a year ago. Oil prices have lingered around $115 a barrel. There are hopes OPEC will increase production soon, which may take some pressure off the supply problem.

The primary trigger of the price increase may remain the same for months. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many nations said they would no longer import Russian crude. The decision is a difficult one for much of Europe, including the United Kingdom, because they use so much Russian crude. These countries have tried to forge bonds with nations in the Gulf area in the hope of increasing supply.

The U.S. effort to help alleviate high oil prices falls into two categories. One is greater export of U.S. crude to Europe. The other is far more difficult. U.S. officials have discussed getting oil from Venezuela, one of the world's largest producers. However, America has sanctioned the South American country for human rights abuses.

Gas prices may drop for a reason that has nothing to do with oil. Many states have gas taxes of over $0.25 a gallon. Governors and state legislators in some of the states have discussed a temporary cut of these taxes to zero. While politically popular, the decision will cut into state revenue receipts and could increase state budget deficits.

If the Russia export problem worsens, there is no ready solution to keep the price of crude from rising further.

Click here to see what Americans are spending their money on.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 13

Related
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Financial Advisors#Petroleum#Russian
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

107K+
Followers
64K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy