Washtenaw County, MI

Man accused of fleeing police, crashing into parked cars heads to trial

By Nathan Clark
MLive
MLive
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of leading police on a brief chase in Superior Township with another man that started with the pair crashing into several parked cars outside an apartment complex is heading to trial. Gabriel Alexander Smith waived preliminary examination Thursday, March 24, sending...

MLive

MLive

